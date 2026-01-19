India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The T20I series between India and New Zealand holds immense importance for the selectors and management team, as they assess every player regarding their form, fitness, and their role within the squad for the upcoming global tournament later this year.

India is set to kick off its final preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 when Suryakumar Yadav’s team faces New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, in a five-match T20 International series starting on Wednesday, January 21. This series presents the last chance for both teams to refine their strategies before the global tournament. Captain Suryakumar will be eager to regain his batting form ahead of leading the team in their World Cup title defense, which commences on February 7.

Injuries to key players Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar have impacted India’s lineup. Consequently, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been brought back into the T20 squad after a significant absence. However, Iyer is only available for the first three matches, with Tilak still in the running and not yet ruled out for the rest of the series.

Iyer last participated in a T20I in December 2023 against Australia at home, before being sidelined from India’s plans in this format. He has not played any T20 cricket since last year’s IPL final and also missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while recovering from a spleen injury. The batter has returned to domestic cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and is currently playing in the ongoing ODI series.

On the other hand, legspinner Ravi Bishnoi last played in a T20I nearly a year ago against England in Mumbai. After participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he also played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he took nine wickets in seven matches during the T20 tournament at an economy rate of 8.72.

India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026 – Schedule

1st T20I – Jan 21, Nagpur – 7:00 PM IST

2nd T20I – Jan 23, Raipur – 7:00 PM IST

3rd T20I – Jan 25, Guwahati – 7:00 PM IST

4th T20I – Jan 28, Visakhapatnam – 7:00 PM IST

5th T20I – Jan 31, Thiruvananthapuram – 7:00 PM IST

Live Streaming Details

The T20 series between India and New Zealand is set to kick off on January 21 (Wednesday). The live toss for the five-match series will occur at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand T20 series on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, cricket enthusiasts can enjoy the live streaming of the series on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

