India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warmup match washed out, Twitter reacts with memes

As the BCCI announced the news of the match being called off on Twitter, fans reacted with memes reflecting their mood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

India’s second official warmup match at the T20 World Cup 2022 was on Wednesday called off due to persistent rains at The Gabba in Brisbane. India was set to play New Zealand after winning the first warmup match against Australia in a last over turnaround. However, rain forecast was not promising for the match and the game was eventually called off to the dismay of cricket fans.

 

As the BCCI announced the news of the match being called off on Twitter, fans reacted with memes reflecting their mood. 

With the final warmup match a washout, India now begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23). Pakistan's warmup match against the UAE was also called off mid-way today morning due to rains. The UAE had scored 154/6 in their innings and Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs. There are concerns that the India vs Pakistan match might suffer the same fate with rain likely to play spoilsport. 

Reports on team news ahead of today's match had suggested that Rishabh Pant may have played after missing the first warmup match against Australia. Similarly, Mohammad Shami who bowled a scintillating last over was expected to get more overs today.

READ | 'Pakistan can collapse..' Ramiz Raja's old video goes viral amid PCB's threat over World Cup 2023

