India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warmup match washed out, Twitter reacts with memes

Photo: Twitter

India’s second official warmup match at the T20 World Cup 2022 was on Wednesday called off due to persistent rains at The Gabba in Brisbane. India was set to play New Zealand after winning the first warmup match against Australia in a last over turnaround. However, rain forecast was not promising for the match and the game was eventually called off to the dismay of cricket fans.

Match at The Gabba has been called off due to persistent rains. pic.twitter.com/pWSOSNBWz1 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2022

As the BCCI announced the news of the match being called off on Twitter, fans reacted with memes reflecting their mood.

Wo Babar ki bhi batting puri nahi hui aaj.. Tension na le pic.twitter.com/1trnjISJRr — Cricket's Peroxisome (@SavageBharatiya) October 19, 2022

Ye Dukh Kaye Khatam Nahi Hota Be pic.twitter.com/rCWyw74TL1 — DHONI (@HARSHAL17371828) October 19, 2022

It's so shameful in today's advanced technological age; where weather forecasts can b known well in advance, matches can b scheduled months before time but still being washed out. Neither foldable roof covers being introduced;specially for world cups, if not for all matches @BCCI https://t.co/GZaf7aGsix pic.twitter.com/yN3ewX7BDV — Sunil Sanjan (@sunilsanjan) October 19, 2022

With the final warmup match a washout, India now begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (October 23). Pakistan's warmup match against the UAE was also called off mid-way today morning due to rains. The UAE had scored 154/6 in their innings and Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs. There are concerns that the India vs Pakistan match might suffer the same fate with rain likely to play spoilsport.

India Pakistan match will be washed out pic.twitter.com/sFClDfUqc6 October 19, 2022

Reports on team news ahead of today's match had suggested that Rishabh Pant may have played after missing the first warmup match against Australia. Similarly, Mohammad Shami who bowled a scintillating last over was expected to get more overs today.

