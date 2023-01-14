Search icon
India vs New Zealand series: Prithvi Shaw in, Sanju Samson dropped, list of changes in India's squad, injury updates

The BCCI on Friday (January 13) announced squads for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Team India has begun 2023 on a positive note as they registered victory over Sri Lanka in both the T20I and the ODI series. The Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the T20I series and have taken unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series.

The BCCI on Friday (Jaunary 13) announced squads for the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand. India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against New Zealand, starting January 18.

Who's out of India squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who was included in Indian squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is, is missing from both the squads. Samson suffered an injury during Sri Lanka series and was then ruled out for the rest of the series. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not included in T20I squad and Hardik Pandya has been named as T20 captain once again. KL Rahul and Axar Patel will miss both the ODI and T20I series due to personal engagements.

Who's in

Opener Prithvi Shaw has returned to the T20I squad, after scoring heavily in domestic cricket. KS Bharat has also been named in ODI squad. Shahbaz Ahmed is included in the ODI squad, while Kuldeep Yadav finds a place in the T20I squad.

India squad for NZ ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

India squad for NZ T20Is:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

