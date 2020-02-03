India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI, Test series due to calf injury

As Team India are gearing for the next series against New Zealand, an injury to Rohit Sharma has got him ruled out of the upcoming ODI and Test series.

The limited-overs vice-captain had sustained a calf injury in the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

According to PTI, a BCCI source stated, "Top India batsman Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand due to calf injury".

The Hitman had sustained the injury while India were batting first against New Zealand.

Rohit brought up his fifty off 35 balls and was on 60 when he was seen limping while taking a run.

He hurt his calf while running between the wickets and hobbled off the field in the 17th over. Rohit did not take the field in the second innings and KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain.

While there is official confirmation yet, in case if Rohit is ruled out, Mayank Agarwal might be roped in as a replacement for the Mumbai batsman.

Earlier, when KL Rahul was asked about Rohit condition, he had said "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully, he should be fine in a couple of days.”

India will next play three ODIs against New Zealand beginning on February 5.