India vs New Zealand: Race between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to become highest run-scorer in T20I resumes

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Team India will be eager to continue on their winning momentum as they face New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the Eden Park, Auckland.

This clash will kickstart India's first overseas tour of the new season. While India will look to turn their bad T20I fortunes in the Kiwi land, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as well.

The batsmen will resume their rivalry to become the top T20I run-getter.

At the end of 2019, the two batsmen were tied on the same score, however, after Rohit was rested during the Sri Lanka series, Kohli got a chance to surpass the score.

While the Indian skipper has 2689 runs to his name, the 'Hitman' is on 2633 runs.

The difference between the two is of just 56 runs and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the conclusion of the blockbuster series.

India will play a full-fledged tour - 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests - with the 1st T20I beginning on January 24.