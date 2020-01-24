Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

India vs New Zealand: Race between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to become highest run-scorer in T20I resumes

Team India will be eager to continue on their winning momentum as they face New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the Eden Park, Auckland.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 24, 2020, 12:20 PM IST

India vs New Zealand: Race between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to become highest run-scorer in T20I resumes
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Team India will be eager to continue on their winning momentum as they face New Zealand in the T20I series opener at the Eden Park, Auckland.

This clash will kickstart India's first overseas tour of the new season. While India will look to turn their bad T20I fortunes in the Kiwi land, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as well.

The batsmen will resume their rivalry to become the top T20I run-getter.

At the end of 2019, the two batsmen were tied on the same score, however, after Rohit was rested during the Sri Lanka series, Kohli got a chance to surpass the score.

While the Indian skipper has 2689 runs to his name, the 'Hitman' is on 2633 runs.

The difference between the two is of just 56 runs and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top after the conclusion of the blockbuster series.

India will play a full-fledged tour - 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests - with the 1st T20I beginning on January 24.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCP chief Sharad Pawar breaks silence after nephew Ajit joins hand with Eknath Shinde govt
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.