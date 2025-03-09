A picture of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's bat with 'Hitman' badging is doing rounds on social media. Rohit's bat was specifically show on Live TV during the Final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma vs NZ at CT2025 Final

Rohit along with Shubman Gill came out to chase a 252-run target to clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. The Indian openers without a shadow of a doubt decimated New Zealand's bowling side in the first Powerplay courtesy of Rohit Sharma's high-octane knock.

Just after the end of the first Powerplay, Rohit even completed his half-centuries in this crucial Final match. However, he missed his century by 24 runs and was dismissed by Rachin Ravindra at 76 runs off 83 balls.

IND vs NZ CT2025 Final

Team India was the first side in the 8-team Champions Trophy 2025 to reach the Final defeating Australia in the semis. India has so far been unbeaten in the tournament and won all of its games convincingly. The Men in Blue need 252 runs to win the CT2025 title and become te only team in the world to clinch the title maximum times.