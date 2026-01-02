India vs New Zealand ODI series 2026: Full schedule, match timings, venues and live streaming details

India will host New Zealand in the ODI Series 2026. Find the complete schedule, match dates, start times, venues, TV broadcast channels and live streaming details for all three ODIs to be played in India, along with key updates and everything fans need to know.

As the calendar turns to a new year, anticipation is mounting among cricket enthusiasts worldwide. India and New Zealand are set to ignite the international cricket season with a highly anticipated white-ball series that carries significant implications for both teams, especially with the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon. Far from being a routine set of ODIs, this three-match series serves as a dynamic battleground where seasoned campaigners and emerging stars vie for recognition and a place in their national squads.

The series unfolds from January 11 to January 18, featuring three One Day Internationals that promise a blend of experience and youthful exuberance. Shubman Gill, one of India’s brightest young talents, takes up the mantle of captaincy for the series, stepping in as several senior players are given a period of rest. Nevertheless, India’s lineup remains formidable, with stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making their return to competitive action.

On the opposing side, New Zealand arrives with a balanced and competitive squad under the leadership of Michael Bracewell. The Kiwis have consistently punched above their weight on the international stage, and with proven performers like Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell in their ranks, they are well-equipped to challenge India in home conditions. New Zealand’s approach is expected to be methodical yet aggressive, leveraging their depth across departments to push India to their limits.

The venues for the series add an extra layer of intrigue. The opener at Vadodara’s BCA Stadium marks a historic occasion, as the city hosts its first-ever men’s international match. The action then shifts to Rajkot on January 14, a venue renowned for its batting-friendly conditions that often lead to high-scoring affairs, providing an ideal stage for the game’s power hitters to showcase their prowess. The series concludes in Indore on January 18, where the shorter boundaries have historically favored batsmen and set the stage for explosive finishes.

For fans unable to attend in person, comprehensive broadcast coverage ensures that no moment is missed. Star Sports will provide live television coverage in multiple languages, catering to India’s diverse cricket audience, while digital streaming will be available through Jio Hotstar and potentially JioCinema, depending on regional availability. All fixtures are slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 1:00 PM, allowing viewers to settle in for an afternoon of top-tier cricket.

India's Likely ODI Squad for NZ series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

New Zealand ODI squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, and Henry Nicholls.

