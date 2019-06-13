India vs New Zealand: Nottinghamshire weather update - Rain forecast expected at Trent Bridge

Rain threatens to play spoilsport when India face New Zealand in their World Cup game at Trent Bridge on Thursday (13 June). The British weather disrupted three matches and things aren’t looking good ahead as well.

While the match between West Indies and South Africa in Southampton was interrupted due to rain and later resulted in a no-result, Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka encounter faced a complete wash-out. The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Briston also faced a similar fate.

According to the local Met department, they have issued a warning for the residents. “A Yellow Warning for rain is in force in the Nottingham area for most of this week,” local website reported.

However, after a full 100-over encounter between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday in Taunton, hopes of a match without rains could be expected.

The good news for today's #INDvNZ #CWC19 match at Trent Bridge is that the chance of rain% has come down to 50% from 90%. 10.00 am - 50% 11.00 am - 50% 12.00 pm - 20% 1.00 pm - 20% 2.00 pm - 20% 3.00 pm - 20% 4.00 pm - 20% 5.00 pm - 20% 6.00 pm - 10%#FingersCrossed — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 13, 2019

India vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham:

There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. According to the weather forecast, the match is most likely to get hampered due to rainfall and could witness a complete wash-out or a D/L-hit match.

India vs New Zealand - Pitch Report

The Trent Bridge is popular for having a batting-friendly track. However, with rain and moisture playing a part, the pacers could play a massive role if the match between India and New Zealand takes place on Thursday. The average winning first innings score at Trent Bridge is 308.