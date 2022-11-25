Search icon
India Vs New Zealand: Netizens shares hilarious reaction as Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik make ODI debut

After the team huddle in Auckland, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were both given their first ODI cap. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand began their three-match series on Friday, November 25 in Auckland. Two Indian pacers, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, made their One-Day International debuts for the Indian team. A jovial team huddle, headed by captain Shikhar Dhawan, was the setting for the presentation of the ODI caps to both players.
 
Arshdeep Singh has played 17 List A matches and taken 21 wickets. He recently excelled for India in the T20 World Cup and the T20I series in New Zealand. In particular, the left-handed bowler debuted for India in Twenty20 International play back in early July.
 
Umran Malik, on the other hand, has been promoted from his T20I debut earlier this year to an ODI debut. The Jammu and Kashmir fast pacer has appeared in only three List A matches, in which he has bowled 25 overs and taken two wickets. Indian Cricket fans are going crazy over their ODI debut and here are some reactions from Twitter.

 

 

