Watch: MS Dhoni does it again, runs out James Neesham with quick piece of thinking

MS Dhoni is known for taking wickets in style. With him behind the wickets, batsmen need to fear their decisions and make sure they stay in line.

MS Dhoni is known for his quick thinking behind the stumps. His ability to read the match situation often brings big wickets for India. With him behind the wickets, batsmen need to stay alert and make sure they stay in line. Dhoni's quick decisions are accurate and swift most of the time and catch batsmen off guard.

During the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand, James Neesham made the mistake which he would regret. Neesham was playing quality shots and there was a need to get him out. An alert and agile Dhoni made sure that he brought the visitors back into the match with a much-needed wicket.

On the second ball of the 37th over, Neesham’s attempt of sweeping a Kedar Jadhav delivery saw him completely missing the delivery. While the Indians were denied a leg before dismissal as the ball was hitting the batsman outside the off stump, Neesham was indecisive about whether to sneak a run or not.

To his surprise, the 37-year old Dhoni swiftly collected the ball and threw it onto the stumps. The southpaw ended up scoring 44 (32) with the help of four fours and a couple of sixes.

Is Race ka Sabse Bada SIKANDAR

Ms Dhoni....#Dhoni

You Are A Love

#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/MI33MG9LuH — Manya Kaka (@KakaManya) February 3, 2019

India won the match by 35 runs to seal the ODI series 4-1. New Zealand were all out for 217 runs chasing 253 to win.

During India's batting, Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) shared a 98-run stand for the fifth wicket to lead India's recovery. Hardik Pandya (45 off 22) also helped push India past 250.

Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal made the work easy in the second innings as he took three important wickets. Following in pursuit were Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya who picked up two wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the final wicket of Trent Boult.