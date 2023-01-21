India vs New Zealand match preview: Check out stats and records that can be broken in 2nd ODI

Image Source: Twitter

After a closely contested battle in the first ODI, Team India will look to seal the series in the second ODI against New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The Men in Blue currently have the upper hand with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, having emerged victorious in the previous encounter in Hyderabad. With the series on the line, both teams will be eager to outplay each other and secure the series win.

The Black Caps must secure a victory in the upcoming match if they are to maintain any chance of claiming the series. However, India will be eager to wrap up the series in Raipur on January 21, having achieved consecutive wins in the 50-over format.

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium in Raipur is set to host its inaugural international match. This will be the 46th venue in India to host an ODI game, marking a momentous occasion for the nation.

Before the commencement of the second ODI match, let us take a look at some of the key statistics and records that could be set in this game:

Most ODI matches won against New Zealand:

Australia - 95 (141 matches)

Pakistan - 56 (110 matches)

India - 56 (114 matches)

Highest batting average vs India in ODIs (minimum 15 inns):

Gary Kirsten - 62.59 (26 inns)

Steven Smith - 62.38 (18 inns)

Tom Latham - 62.14 (18 inns)

Highest batting average in ODIs (minimum 15 inns):

Rassie van der Dussen - 69.31 (32 inns)

Shubman Gill - 68.87 (19 inns)

Ryan ten Doeschate - 67 (32 inns)

Most runs in international cricket:

Sachin Tendulkar - 34357

Kumar Sangakkara - 28016

Ricky Ponting - 27483

Mahela Jayawardene - 25957

Jacques Kallis - 25534

Virat Kohli - 24889

Records that can be broken in this game-

Mohammed Shami is on the brink of a major milestone, needing just four more wickets to reach 400 in international cricket. Similarly, Shardul Thakur is also on the cusp of a personal best, needing just four more wickets to reach 50 in One Day Internationals. With both bowlers in fine form, it won't be long before they reach these impressive milestones.

Suryakumar Yadav is just three runs away from reaching the milestone of 2,000 runs in international cricket.

Virat Kohli is just 111 runs away from becoming the sixth batsman to reach the milestone of 25,000 international runs, joining the illustrious company of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Jacques Kallis, and Mahela Jayawardene. If he succeeds, Kohli will join an elite group of cricketers who have achieved this remarkable feat, cementing his place in the history books.

READ| Virat Kohli hits out ‘football experts’ criticising Cristiano Ronaldo in brutal Instagram post