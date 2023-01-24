India vs New Zealand match preview: Check out stats and records that can be broken in 3rd ODI

File Photo

Team India will look to complete another whitewash against New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore. The Men in Blue won the second ODI in Raipur comfortably as Indian bowlers ruled the roost in the second ODI, dismissing New Zealand for 108 runs. In response, the hosts chased down the target in 20 overs to take a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, New Zealand may seek a consolation win in the final game by adapting to difficult conditions against Indian seam bowlers.

With T20 matches later this week, team management may be tempted to rest Hardik Pandya and allow Shahbaz Ahmed an opportunity to shine in the final ODI. The Bengal all-rounder has already played three One-Day Internationals and has fared brilliantly with the ball. Although Shahbaz has yet to show his international batting talent, he has established his value in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Hardik, on the other hand, has struggled with the bat recently. He struggled against Sri Lanka and has yet to make an impression against New Zealand.

Before the commencement of the third ODI match, let us take a look at some of the key statistics and records that could be set in this game:

India team ODI results at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore:

- Defeated England by 7 wickets, 2006

- Defeated England by 54 runs, 2008

- Defeated West Indies by 153 runs, 2011

- Defeated South Africa by 22 runs, 2015

- Defeated Australia by 5 wickets, 2017

Most wickets by an Indian pacer in International cricket:

Kapil Dev - 687

Zaheer Khan - 597

Javagal Srinath - 551

Ishant Sharma - 434

Mohammed Shami - 399

Most international matches played for Team India:

Sachin Tendulkar - 664

MS Dhoni - 535

Rahul Dravid - 504

Virat Kohli - 489

Mohammad Azharuddin / Rohit Sharma - 433

Most runs in first 20 ODI innings:

Shubman Gill : 1142

Fakhar Zaman : 1089

Imam-ul-Haq : 1082

Records that can be broken:

Suryakumar Yadav needs three more runs to get 2000 runs in international cricket while Shardul Thakur needs three more wickets to reach the 50-wicket mark in one-day internationals.

Mohammed Shami needs one more wicket to become the fifth Indian bowler to reach 400 in international cricket.

Virat Kohli needs 100 more runs to become the sixth batter to reach 25000 runs in international cricket, while Shubman Gill needs 64 more runs to reach 2000 runs.

A 3-0 victory will propel India to the top of the ODI standings. If India wins 3-0, England will need to beat South Africa by the same margin in the ODI series, which begins on January 27.

