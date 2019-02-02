India vs New Zealand: Last game was an aberration, have faith in middle-order, says assistant coach Sanjay Bangar

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Last game was an aberration, have faith in middle-order, says assistant coach Sanjay Bangar

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar believes India's batting collapse in the fourth ODI was an "aberration" and reposed faith on the middle-order, saying it has mostly delivered whenever put in a tough situation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2019, 01:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar believes India's batting collapse in the fourth ODI was an "aberration" and reposed faith on the middle-order, saying it has mostly delivered whenever put in a tough situation.

India's batting came a cropper in the Hamilton game as they were dismissed for their seventh lowest total of 92.

However, Bangar said it was a one-odd failure.

"The middle order has rose to the occasion many times and delivered. Yes some situation has been trying but it is not that the middle order hasn't performed," Bangar told reporters ahead of the fifth ODI against New Zealand here Sunday.

"When required, more often than not whenever it has been put in a situation, it has delivered, maybe the last game was an aberration," he added.

Bangar explained his point by giving example of games -- Cuttack (India vs England, Jan 2017), Indore (India vs SA, Oct 2015) and MCG final (India vs Australia, Jan 2019) -- where the middle order contributed to win matches.

"...if they (top order batsmen) are batting well then the middle order doesn't get the opportunity required to maintain the groove," the former India allrounder said.

"It is also one of those series where our top order hasn't got a hundred, so it has given a lot of time to the middle order to go out there and play situations ... and they have finished games when they have got an opportunity."

India's batting unit without skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni didn't have any answers to Trent Boult's devastating spell but Bangar said such games actually help them reflect on what they can do better.

"It was an one-off game for us. We know we played well below our potential and our expected levels, the boys realise it and we just need to put that game behind and look to the next game," he said.

"It gives us an opportunity to reflect in case if we miss out players due to fitness issues. World Cup will be a long tournament, there will be injuries and players are going to miss out and it gives us a reflection as to how players will cope up in their absence and we were found wanting in that situation in the last game.

"But they are quality players, even in the third game, Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu had stitched a partnership of 82 to finish the game, so we can't really draw too many conclusion after one-odd failure." Bangar said the team management is trying to rotate the players to give everyone some game time.

"We are trying to balance out opportunities, trying to keep them hot and give them enough game time. This is a conscious effort specially in Australia and here where we have rotated our players," he said.

"There are going to be time where a player doesn't get 5-6 games on a row, so we are trying to make that balance. In the number of games that we had we have made sure that everybody is getting some sort of hit by rotating the players around."

Talking about the World Cup squad, Bangar said: "Probably the selectors have got that list down to 20, most of them are going to be part of the world cup squad and we have assessed potential of lot of players ... selectors are also watching intently and going forward we will settle into a nice team which covers all bases." India will take on New Zealand in a three-game T20I series, beginning Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap slams troll criticising Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

This team is IPL's strongest brand, it's not Mukesh Ambani's MI, Shah Rukh Khan's KKR or CSK

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE