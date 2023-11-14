Headlines

NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

Apple iPhone, Android phone users to soon get new WhatsApp voice chat feature, no more ‘disruptive’ calls

India vs New Zealand: Last 5 World Cup matches stats, results, top performers

Bikanervala founder Kedarnath Aggarwal dies: From selling sweets on streets to Rs 1300 cr firm, know inspiring journey

Biggest flop of Hindi cinema ended career of three actresses, film was banned in Maharashtra for 2 months, actor was....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kapil Sharma announces new show with The Kapil Sharma Show family but it won’t be on TV; here's how you can watch it

NEET Success story: Meet Dhruv Advani, only student from Karnataka in the top 10, know his preparation strategy

IND vs NZ ODI World Cup Semi-final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

5 healthy and tasty green vegetable recipes: Soup, salad and more

7 Dog breeds that are easy to train 

Actors with most 100 crore films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Kapil Sharma announces new show with The Kapil Sharma Show family but it won’t be on TV; here's how you can watch it

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs New Zealand: Last 5 World Cup matches stats, results, top performers

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final: Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed game that can naturally go till the final ball.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on November 15, the stage is set for a nail-biting clash between two cricketing powerhouses. India's stellar performance in the World Cup 2023, having conquered all nine opponents, adds an extra layer of anticipation to what promises to be a thrilling encounter, potentially extending to the final ball.

When examining the historical matchups between India and New Zealand in ICC World Cups, the statistics tilt in favor of the Kiwis, who have showcased dominance over the years. Notably, excluding the current edition, India's last World Cup victory against New Zealand dates back to the 2003 tournament, as encounters were missed in 2007, 2011, and 2015.

India vs New Zealand: Recap of the Last 5 World Cup Clashes:

ICC World Cup 2023: In Dharamshala, India entered the arena carrying the weight of New Zealand's historical dominance. However, they managed to shed the burden, securing a 4-wicket victory. Virat Kohli played a stellar innings of 95 runs, complemented by Mohammed Shami's ferocious spell of 5/54.

ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-finals: A memorable encounter etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan. Despite MS Dhoni's run-out marking India's last hope, New Zealand clinched victory by 18 runs, leading to one of the most thrilling World Cup finals against England.

ICC World Cup 2003: Zaheer Khan's brilliant spell of 4/42 highlighted India's triumph against New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller. Chasing a target of 146, India faced early setbacks with the loss of legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag but ultimately emerged victorious.

ICC World Cup 1999: Matt Horne and Roger Twose guided New Zealand to a 5-wicket victory during the Super 8 match in the ICC World Cup 1999. Despite a remarkable innings of 76 runs by Ajay Jadeja, India fell short in a closely contested match.

ICC World Cup 1992: Sachin Tendulkar's exceptional 84 runs weren't enough as New Zealand secured a 4-wicket victory. Mark John Greatbatch punished Indian bowlers, with Manoj Prabhakar being the only successful bowler, claiming 3 wickets.

As the teams prepare for the semi-final showdown, these past encounters add layers of history and anticipation to what is sure to be a riveting match.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Air pollution: Thick smog engulfs national capital after Diwali celebration

India recommends Canada to curb attacks on worship sites, address hate speech

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Prithviraj Raj Singh Oberoi, patriarch of Oberoi Hotels, dies at 94

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE