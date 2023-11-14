India vs New Zealand: Last 5 World Cup matches stats, results, top performers

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final: Looking at the great form of the two teams, the India vs New Zealand semi-final promises to offer a thriller-packed game that can naturally go till the final ball.

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on November 15, the stage is set for a nail-biting clash between two cricketing powerhouses. India's stellar performance in the World Cup 2023, having conquered all nine opponents, adds an extra layer of anticipation to what promises to be a thrilling encounter, potentially extending to the final ball.

When examining the historical matchups between India and New Zealand in ICC World Cups, the statistics tilt in favor of the Kiwis, who have showcased dominance over the years. Notably, excluding the current edition, India's last World Cup victory against New Zealand dates back to the 2003 tournament, as encounters were missed in 2007, 2011, and 2015.

India vs New Zealand: Recap of the Last 5 World Cup Clashes:

ICC World Cup 2023: In Dharamshala, India entered the arena carrying the weight of New Zealand's historical dominance. However, they managed to shed the burden, securing a 4-wicket victory. Virat Kohli played a stellar innings of 95 runs, complemented by Mohammed Shami's ferocious spell of 5/54.

ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-finals: A memorable encounter etched in the memory of every Indian cricket fan. Despite MS Dhoni's run-out marking India's last hope, New Zealand clinched victory by 18 runs, leading to one of the most thrilling World Cup finals against England.

ICC World Cup 2003: Zaheer Khan's brilliant spell of 4/42 highlighted India's triumph against New Zealand in a low-scoring thriller. Chasing a target of 146, India faced early setbacks with the loss of legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag but ultimately emerged victorious.

ICC World Cup 1999: Matt Horne and Roger Twose guided New Zealand to a 5-wicket victory during the Super 8 match in the ICC World Cup 1999. Despite a remarkable innings of 76 runs by Ajay Jadeja, India fell short in a closely contested match.

ICC World Cup 1992: Sachin Tendulkar's exceptional 84 runs weren't enough as New Zealand secured a 4-wicket victory. Mark John Greatbatch punished Indian bowlers, with Manoj Prabhakar being the only successful bowler, claiming 3 wickets.

As the teams prepare for the semi-final showdown, these past encounters add layers of history and anticipation to what is sure to be a riveting match.