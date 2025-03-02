India and New Zealand have locked horns in ICC events multiple times. The Blackcaps have been known for breaking the hearts of Indian fans on several occasions. Check out the history of both teams in ICC tournaments over the years.

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium in their third and last league game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match will have no impact on the semi-final qualifications in Group A as both the teams have already progressed to the next round. The match will only decide Group A topper and the winner of the game will play the second topper from Group B. The Blackcaps have been one of those teams in ICC events, who have broken the hearts of Indian fans multiple times. However, the Men in Blue have clinched the match against the Kiwis in the last two ICC games. For the unversed, the last encounter between India and New Zealand in the Champions Trophy was 25 years ago in 2000.

Head-to-head record of Ind vs NZ in ICC events:

1975 - New Zealand win by 4 wickets

1979 - New Zealand win by 8 wickets

1987 - India win by 16 runs

1987 - India win by 9 wickets

1992 - New Zealand win by 4 wickets

1999 - New Zealand win by 5 wickets

2000 - New Zealand win by 4 wickets

2003 - India win by 7 wickets

2019 - Match abandoned

2019 - New Zealand win by 18 runs

2023 - India win by 4 wickets

2023 - India win by 70 runs

Squads of both teams in Champions Trophy

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand - Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (Wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy