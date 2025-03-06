Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue are all set to lock horns with Mitchell Santner's New Zealand side for the second time in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, the stakes are high this time as it is for the CT2025 trophy now. Check out the head-to-head comparison between these two teams in ICC knockouts.

Team India is just one step away from bringing smiles and joy for Indian fans on Sunday when they clinch the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title from New Zealand in the Final match. This is the third straight time that India reached the finals of the Champions Trophy after beating Australia in this edition's semi-final. On the other hand, the Kiwis also reached the finals of CT2025 convincingly with a 50-run win against South Africa in Lahore. Statistically, India and New Zealand have been one of the strong teams in any ICC events in recent times. So, let us take a look at the head-to-head comparison of both the sides in ICC knockout stages.

Head-to-head comparison of India and New Zealand

India and New Zealand have locked horns four times in the knockout stages of ICC events. On paper, the Blackcaps without a shadow of a doubt have a good record against the Men in Blue as they have won 3 out of four times. IND and NZ clashed in the 2000 Champions Trophy final, the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Among these clashes, India managed to win just the match in the 2023 ODI World Cup edition and taste defeat in the rest of the games.

Knockout matches played - 4

New Zealand win - 3

India win - 1

CT2025 Final clash

On one hand, Team India is still unbeaten in the tournament and won each of its games comfortably. On the other hand, New Zealand lost just one game in Champions Trophy 2025 so far and that too against India in the league stage. The upcoming final match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9 and the game will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

By reaching the finals of CT2025, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scripted history by becoming the first captain to lead a team to the Final in all ICC tournaments. He led the Indian side in the World Test Championship 2023, ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, before reaching finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.