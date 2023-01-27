India vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya confirms India's openers for 1st T20I in Ranchi

Hardik Pandya

India will go head-to-head in the first T20I of the upcoming series against New Zealand in Ranchi at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium, with the game commencing at 7 p.m. in the evening. Unfortunately, Team India will be without the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shorter format, leaving the opening slot vacant. Additionally, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the series due to a wrist injury and will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

India now has the option of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Prithvi Shaw as specialist openers in the team. Notably, Shaw has made his triumphant return to the team after a lengthy absence of 20 months. He last played for India in July 2021 against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya will take the reins as captain, with Suryakumar Yadav as his vice-captain.

Speaking to the press on the eve of the first T20I against New Zealand, captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that Prithvi Shaw will have to wait for his opportunity.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan kicked off the proceedings in all three T20Is against Sri Lanka and they will retain their spots. "Shaw will have to wait for his opportunity as Gill has done very well and was already part of the T20 team," Pandya said.

Shaw may only get an opportunity if the team management decides to give any of the openers a break during the series. Rahul Tripathi is expected to take up the number three spot, while Suryakumar Yadav is certain to occupy the fourth position. Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar will be vying for the remaining spot.

In the pace department, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik appear to be confirmed selections. Jitesh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar are two uncapped players in the team and they may only get an opportunity if India secures the series early.

The opening T20I of the three-match series will take place in Ranchi on Friday, January 27th. The subsequent two T20Is will be held in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on January 29th and February 1st, respectively.

