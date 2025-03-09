Rohit Sharma's 76 runs and Shreyas Iyer's 48 runs were instrumental in India's victory over New Zealand in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, claiming their third title in the tournament's history. The match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where India successfully chased down a target of 252 runs set by the Blackcaps in 49 overs.

Having previously shared the Champions Trophy title in 2002 and winning it outright in 2013, India now adds another triumph to their record in 2025.

The game was filled with pivotal moments that ultimately shaped the outcome. Let's delve into the key turning points that determined the fate of this highly anticipated match.

Rachin Ravindra got New Zealand off to a flying start

Rachin Ravindra gave New Zealand a strong start, scoring 37 runs off 29 balls before being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. His aggressive batting set the tone for the team's innings, showcasing his skill and determination at the crease.

Jadeja’s impact in the middle overs

Ravindra Jadeja turned the game in India’s favour with a key wicket in the middle overs. He trapped Tom Latham lbw for 14, restricting New Zealand’s ability to build partnerships.

Counterattack by NZ batters

Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53) played crucial knocks for the Blackcaps.

Michael Bracewell chipped in with a useful cameo towards the end

Left-handed Michael Bracewell played an unbeaten knock of 53 to help New Zealand post a fighting total in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final against India.

Rohit Sharma set the tone with a quickfire 76

On the day of the final, the captain raised his hand and declared, 'I am going to win this.' Rohit Sharma blasted a 41-ball half-century to give India a rollicking start.

Rohit Sharma takes to the skies early on in the powerplay



Catch the Final Live in India on @StarSportsIndia.



Here are the global broadcast details: https://t.co/S0poKnxpTX#ChampionsTrophy #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/5yiwmpr9dO — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2025

Virat Kohli was dismissed for one run

Kohli had to leave the pitch after scoring only one run. He was dismissed by bowler Michael Bracewell.

Glenn Phillips plucked out another stunner in the final

Phillips made an outstanding catch to dismiss Shubman Gill, showcasing his exceptional talent and helping his team succeed. During the 19th over, Santner bowled a tempting ball outside off-stump, leading Gill to go for a powerful drive. The ball flew high and fast towards the boundary, seemingly out of reach for Phillips. However, he jumped backwards with incredible skill and caught the ball, impressing the crowd and securing a crucial wicket.

Iyer-Axar partnership

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched together a valuable 98-run partnership after India lost their top order cheaply, helping India recover from a potential collapse.

KL Rahul guided India through a tricky final phase

KL Rahul’s calm demeanour and Hardik Pandya’s frenzy of boundaries looked the seal the victory for India till Hardik got out on 18. Jadeja then with Rahul, finally got the job done and got home the trophy for India after 12 years.

PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT AND APPRECIATE KL RAHUL:



- Got mercilessly trolled after 2023 World Cup.

- Redeemed himself and played as a match winner in the 2025 CT.



TEAM INDIA IS GRATEFUL TO HAVE KL. pic.twitter.com/RhiCdLVo7L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

Also read| IND vs NZ Final: India create history, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift 3rd Champions Trophy title