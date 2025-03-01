India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025: Both teams will be aiming to finish the group stage with a win to build momentum for the knockout stage.

India is set to take on New Zealand in their final Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2nd. Both teams are looking to end the group stage on a high note and build momentum for the knockout rounds. India and New Zealand have already secured their places in the semi-finals after winning their first two matches in Group A.

India enters this important game with confidence, having just achieved a significant victory over their arch-rivals, Pakistan. On the other hand, New Zealand demonstrated their strength with a solid win against Bangladesh in their last outing.

The winner of this match will secure the top position in Group A. Currently, New Zealand is leading the points table in Group A with four points, while India is right behind them in second place.

Let's delve into the head-to-head record between India and New Zealand in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

In the 118 matches played between the two teams, India emerged victorious in 60 matches while New Zealand secured 50 wins. There were 7 matches that ended in a no result.

In the most recent encounter, India defeated New Zealand by a margin of 70 runs in 2023.

When it comes to individual performances in IND vs NZ ODI matches, Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack with 1750 runs in 41 innings, followed closely by Virat Kohli with 1645 runs in 31 innings and Ross Taylor with 1385 runs in 34 innings.

In terms of bowling, Javagal Srinath tops the list with 51 wickets in 30 innings, followed by Anil Kumble with 39 wickets in 30 innings and Tim Southee with 38 wickets in 24 innings.

Some major stats from IND vs NZ ODIs include India's highest score of 397/4 in 2023 and lowest score of 88 in 2010, while New Zealand's highest score was 349/9 in 1999 and lowest score was 79 in 2016. Shubman Gill holds the record for the highest individual score for India with 208 in 2023, while Mohammed Shami's 7/57 in 2023 is the best bowling performance for India. For New Zealand, Tom Latham's 145* in 2022 is the highest individual score and Shane Bond's 6/19 in 2005 is the best bowling performance.

