Check out the live streaming details for the India and New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The semifinal round of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start on Tuesday. In the meantime, India and New Zealand will meet in the final match of the group stage. This game will decide which of the two teams will finish Group A at the top.

India has convincingly won both of their matches, and New Zealand has also secured two dominant victories. At first glance, this match appears to be a dead rubber since both teams have already advanced to the next round. However, it carries significant importance. The team that emerges victorious will face the second-placed team from Group B.

This exciting clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It also presents a great opportunity to assess the team's strength and give playing time to those who haven't participated yet. The winner is likely to go up against Australia in the semifinals. More importantly, both India and New Zealand will aim to carry their winning momentum into the next stage.

Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ match is set to take place on Sunday, March 2. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has not been conducive to high-scoring matches, making it likely that spinners will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Dubai this Sunday predicts clear skies and abundant sunshine, with temperatures expected to hover in the 20s. These ideal conditions will benefit both teams.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke.

