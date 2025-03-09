Check out the live streaming details for the India and New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The eagerly awaited final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see a thrilling showdown between India and New Zealand at the renowned Dubai International Stadium on March 9th, starting at 2:30 PM IST.

India, currently the top-ranked team in the tournament, aims to keep their unbeaten streak alive against New Zealand, who secured the second spot by winning two out of their three group matches.

In the semi-finals, India demonstrated their strength by overcoming Australia by 4 wickets, highlighted by impressive performances from Virat Kohli, who scored 84 runs, and Mohammad Shami, who claimed 3 vital wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand reached the final by defeating South Africa in the second semi-final, with Rachin Ravindra scoring 108 runs and Kane Williamson adding 102 runs to their successful campaign.

Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ match is set to take place on Sunday, March 9. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch used for the India-Pakistan match will be used again for the final, as it has been given enough rest. However, the Dubai International Stadium's pitch has been slow compared to pitches in Pakistan, favoring spinners. With rising temperatures in Dubai, spin bowling will be crucial in the final. India has strong spinners while New Zealand will likely focus on spin as well.

Weather forecast

The weather for the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on March 9 will be generally clear with a one percent chance of rain. Daytime temperatures will be around 31 degrees Celsius and drop to 23 degrees Celsius at night. Humidity levels will stay below 55 percent and wind speeds will be between 15 km/h to 30 km/h.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham(wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Matt Henry/Nathan Smith

