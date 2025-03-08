The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final is set for March 9, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with excitement building among fans as the two teams meet again after their 2000 final.

The excitement is reaching fever pitch as Indian fans eagerly await the highly anticipated final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand. Scheduled for tomorrow, March 9, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two top cricketing nations.

As the final match draws near, social media is buzzing with excitement. A viral video has taken over the internet, featuring an interview by Sahiba Bali with Indian cricketers. In the video, players are asked to show their phone wallpapers, and their choices have stirred plenty of discussion among fans. Hardik Pandya is seen with a wallpaper featuring a heartwarming picture of his son, while Mohammad Shami has his daughter as the wallpaper. Shreyas Iyer has chosen a photo of his mother for his lock screen. However, the most intriguing wallpaper comes from Ravindra Jadeja, who is seen with a plain black screen, which has sparked curiosity among fans.

This final marks the second time India and New Zealand will face each other in a Champions Trophy final. The first encounter between the two teams in the final was in 2000, when New Zealand emerged victorious by four wickets. Since then, the two teams have met in several international matches, and fans are excited to see which team will claim the trophy this time.

Match Details:

The India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The match is set to start at 2:30 PM IST, with the coin toss scheduled for 2:00 PM IST.

Predicted Playing XIs:

India’s expected lineup for the final includes:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

New Zealand’s predicted lineup:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke

Head-to-Head Record:

India has a 61-50 advantage over New Zealand in their head-to-head record in ODIs, with seven games ending in no result and one game finishing in a tie. The last time these two teams faced each other was in the group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India won by 44 runs. In Champions Trophy matches, India and New Zealand share a 1-1 record, with their first encounter in the 2000 final, where New Zealand emerged victorious.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling final as both teams look to make history. With excitement building across the globe, the stage is set for a memorable encounter.