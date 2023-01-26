India vs New Zealand: Big blow to India as THIS star player ruled out of T20 series due to injury

Team India

After a dominant One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, India's emphasis now changes to the game's shortest format. The first of three T20I matches will be played at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex. Team India, led by Hardik Pandya, will try to capitalize on this opportunity and build on their previous success.

The Indian Cricket team has arrived in Ranchi and has begun preparations for the first match, which will be held on January 27, 2023

There is some bad news for the Men in Blue ahead of their first game as Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's white-ball opening prospect has been ruled out of the entire series according to reports from Cricbuzz.

The Chennai Super Kings opener complained of wrist pain and has been moved to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. The 25-year-old batsman was last seen in a Ranji Trophy match for Maharashtra against Hyderabad, where he registered dismal scores of 8 and 0, prompting him to report his wrist condition to the BCCI.

“Yes, Ruturaj is in NCA with a wrist injury. we don’t know yet whether it is serious. But considering the short turnout time for the matches, it is unlikely that he will be able to make it in time. He is undergoing scans and we will know more once reports come in. We already have 4-5 openers available. But it is up to the selectors to name a replacement,” a senior BCCI official confirmed to InsideSport.

This is not the first time that Ruturaj Gaikwad has suffered an injury to his wrist. Last year, he missed a T20I game against Sri Lanka due to the same issue. Subsequently, Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss the home ODIs against West Indies. Understandably, the team management and decision-makers are quite frustrated with Gaikwad's frequent absences. As of now, the BCCI has not named a replacement for Gaikwad.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been ruled out of the T20 series due to injuries. Iyer is currently receiving treatment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a back injury, while Sanju Samson is undergoing physical therapy in Kochi for a knee injury.

Team India's squad for T20Is against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

