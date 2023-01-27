Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

India vs New Zealand: Arshdeep Singh sets THIS unwanted record during 1st T20 in Ranchi

Arshdeep Singh had an off day in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the JSCA International Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

India vs New Zealand: Arshdeep Singh sets THIS unwanted record during 1st T20 in Ranchi
Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Arshdeep Singh was taken on by Daryl Mitchell, who blasted 27 runs off his final over in the First T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. It was the third costly over bowled by the Indian pacer, leaving the crowd in awe of his batting prowess.

Shivam Dube holds the record for the most expensive over in cricket, having conceded 34 runs against the New Zealanders. Stuart Binny was mercilessly pummeled for 32 runs by the West Indian batsmen.

Arshdeep opened the over with a no-ball, which was promptly dispatched for a maximum. The free hit that followed was also sent soaring over the boundary for six.

Mitchell completed a hat-trick of sixes on the next ball of the over, sending the third delivery soaring over the boundary. The Indian pacer then bowled a dot ball on the fourth delivery but conceded two runs each on the next two balls.

New Zealand posted a total of 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with Devon Conway (52) and Mitchell (59 not out) both notching half-centuries to lead the charge for the visitors. The duo's impressive batting display helped the Kiwis to a formidable total, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

For India, Washington Sundar took two wickets, limiting the New Zealand batters to just 22 runs from his four overs. Kuldeep Yadav also made an impact, dismissing one batter and conceding only 20 runs from 24 deliveries.

READ| ‘Baahubali-esque response’: MS Dhoni reaches Ranchi stadium with wife Sakshi to watch IND vs NZ T20I, steals limelight

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.