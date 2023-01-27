India vs New Zealand: Arshdeep Singh sets THIS unwanted record during 1st T20 in Ranchi

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

Arshdeep Singh was taken on by Daryl Mitchell, who blasted 27 runs off his final over in the First T20I between India and New Zealand in Ranchi. It was the third costly over bowled by the Indian pacer, leaving the crowd in awe of his batting prowess.

Shivam Dube holds the record for the most expensive over in cricket, having conceded 34 runs against the New Zealanders. Stuart Binny was mercilessly pummeled for 32 runs by the West Indian batsmen.

Arshdeep opened the over with a no-ball, which was promptly dispatched for a maximum. The free hit that followed was also sent soaring over the boundary for six.

Mitchell completed a hat-trick of sixes on the next ball of the over, sending the third delivery soaring over the boundary. The Indian pacer then bowled a dot ball on the fourth delivery but conceded two runs each on the next two balls.

Daryl Mitchell smashed 27 runs off Arshdeep Singh's final over with three sixes and a four.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/avvHTquCdo — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 27, 2023

New Zealand posted a total of 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with Devon Conway (52) and Mitchell (59 not out) both notching half-centuries to lead the charge for the visitors. The duo's impressive batting display helped the Kiwis to a formidable total, setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

For India, Washington Sundar took two wickets, limiting the New Zealand batters to just 22 runs from his four overs. Kuldeep Yadav also made an impact, dismissing one batter and conceding only 20 runs from 24 deliveries.

