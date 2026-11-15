FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Newlyweds Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after their Greece wedding - Watch

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran return to Chennai after Greece wedding

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 80 in Hyderabad; Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi pay tribute

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu dies at 80 in Hyderabad

Varun Dhawan-starrer Yash Raj Films' first horror movie locks release date in 2028

Varun Dhawan-starrer Yash Raj Films' first horror movie to release in 2028

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Why did live telecast suddenly face disruption?

Indian cricket fans were surprised by an unexpected broadcast issue during the India vs New Zealand 5th ODI. Here's what happened.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 10:34 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Why did live telecast suddenly face disruption?
Indian cricket fans faced an unexpected viewing experience during the IND vs NZ 5th ODI. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 5th and final ODI between India and New Zealand witnessed an unexpected interruption during the match, as viewers faced problems with the live coverage. During the match, the broadcast suddenly lost its regular camera feed, leaving Indian cricket fans confused about what had happened at the venue. After the disruption, the coverage switched to just one camera angle without proper commentary.

Soon after fans faced the issue, several viewers took the issue to social media and slammed the broadcaster.

What happened to IND vs NZ 5th ODI live broadcast?

The live coverage of the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand faced a technical glitch after a power-related issue was reported at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. Several viewers shared their experience, saying that regular pictures disappeared and the broadcast was reduced to just one.

Not only visually, but the broadcast was also disrupted vocally, as commentary was not available during the interruption. The single-angle camera captured only the sound of spectators nearby.

After the broadcast was restored, the commentators explained about the power problem at the venue and apologised to the fans.

Netizens reaction

Several Indian cricket fans expressed their anger on social media and shared pictures and clips of the disruption. One user wrote, ''Technical glitch in streaming Sony broadcasting #NZvIND in one fixed camera angle today.''

''Only one camera is working to cover the match, while all the other cameras appear to be switched off,'' wrote another. A third user wrote, ''I just got 11 ads in a row on Sony Liv. Is the NZ vs IND stream down?''

IND vs NZ, 5th ODI

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the Toss and chose to field first. Batting first, Indian openers failed again to give a good start to the innings, as three wickets (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were already down in the 10-over Powerplay. Through the middle overs, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan tried to bring India back into the game and scored 46 runs each, but it wasn't enough as the wickets kept falling at regular intervals.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Why did live telecast suddenly face disruption?
India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Why did live telecast suddenly face disruption?
'God Save The King': Lalit Modi gets British citizenship after living in UK for years
'God Save The King': Lalit Modi gets British citizenship after living in UK for
Iran accuses US of 'threatening to starve' people as Trump intensifies economic pressure
Iran accuses US of 'threatening to starve' people
Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack: 20-year-old arrested for recce of Nariman House, foreign handlers suspected
Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attack: 20-year-old arrested for recce of Nariman House
Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Jawan, KGF 2; earns Rs 1200 crore
Ramayana box office day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film earns Rs 1200 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement