India vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Why did live telecast suddenly face disruption?

Indian cricket fans were surprised by an unexpected broadcast issue during the India vs New Zealand 5th ODI. Here's what happened.

The 5th and final ODI between India and New Zealand witnessed an unexpected interruption during the match, as viewers faced problems with the live coverage. During the match, the broadcast suddenly lost its regular camera feed, leaving Indian cricket fans confused about what had happened at the venue. After the disruption, the coverage switched to just one camera angle without proper commentary.

Soon after fans faced the issue, several viewers took the issue to social media and slammed the broadcaster.

What happened to IND vs NZ 5th ODI live broadcast?

The live coverage of the 5th ODI between India and New Zealand faced a technical glitch after a power-related issue was reported at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. Several viewers shared their experience, saying that regular pictures disappeared and the broadcast was reduced to just one.

Not only visually, but the broadcast was also disrupted vocally, as commentary was not available during the interruption. The single-angle camera captured only the sound of spectators nearby.

Techical glitch in streaming Sony broadcasting #NZvIND in one fixed camera angle today #INDvNZ #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/IribD2v4uZ November 15, 2026

After the broadcast was restored, the commentators explained about the power problem at the venue and apologised to the fans.

Netizens reaction

Several Indian cricket fans expressed their anger on social media and shared pictures and clips of the disruption. One user wrote, ''Technical glitch in streaming Sony broadcasting #NZvIND in one fixed camera angle today.''

''Only one camera is working to cover the match, while all the other cameras appear to be switched off,'' wrote another. A third user wrote, ''I just got 11 ads in a row on Sony Liv. Is the NZ vs IND stream down?''

IND vs NZ, 5th ODI

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the Toss and chose to field first. Batting first, Indian openers failed again to give a good start to the innings, as three wickets (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ruturaj Gaikwad were already down in the 10-over Powerplay. Through the middle overs, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan tried to bring India back into the game and scored 46 runs each, but it wasn't enough as the wickets kept falling at regular intervals.