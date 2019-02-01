India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal matches Javagal Srinath's 21-year-old batting record

Known for his exception bowling and owning his own TV show for BCCI, Yuzvendra Chahal has been the talk of the town.

But India’s go-to bowler in the limited-overs format made headlines for a totally different reason in the 4th ODI series against New Zealand.

The wicket-taker on Thursday played a knock of 18 runs off 37 balls to script a unique record. After coming in at No. 10, the 28-year old top-scored with the bat for India and became the only second batsman to top score in a match for India while batting at the number 10 or a lower position.

His runs match Javagal Srinath’s 43 against Pakistan in 1996 which came while batting at number 10. Despite losing the match, Chahal along with his spin twin – Kuldeep Yadav (15), knitted a 35-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Kiwi bowler Trent Boult picked 5 wickets for 21 runs in his spell to dismiss India for their seventh lowest ODI total — 92 in 30.5 overs.

“It’s purely a conditions thing … It was nice to see the ball move in the air like that. I feel like I am a different bowler definitely when it swings. I made the most of it today,” Boult had said.