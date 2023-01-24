India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, pitch and weather report of Indore

IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Indore

Team India will be gunning for a clean sweep when they take the field against New Zealand in the decisive third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday. The match is set to be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian side got off to a strong start in the series, clinching a 12-run victory in the opening ODI.

The hosts continued their winning streak with a convincing eight-wicket victory in the next game, causing New Zealand to slip to second place in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings. If India can complete a whitewash against the Tom Latham-led side, they will ascend to the top of the ODI standings.

With the T20 fixtures scheduled for later this week, the team management may be tempted to rest Hardik Pandya and give Shahbaz Ahmed a chance to shine in the final ODI. The 28-year-old Bengal all-rounder has already featured in three ODIs and has performed admirably with the ball. Although Shahbaz is yet to demonstrate his batting prowess on the international stage, he has proven his worth in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Hardik, on the other hand, has been underwhelming with the bat of late. He had a mediocre series against Sri Lanka and has yet to make an impact against New Zealand.

Ahead of Third ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

Live Streaming details

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The Holkar Cricket Stadium pitch is renowned for its batting-friendly surface, which is expected to provide batters with ample assistance once again. Fast bowlers may find some help in the latter half of the match, while spinners will be particularly effective during the middle overs.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Weather Report

The temperature is expected to remain around 29°C on matchday, with 29% humidity and 8 km/hr winds. There is no chance of precipitation during the game, ensuring ideal conditions for the players.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand: HM Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, HB Shipley, Tom Latham(C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner

