On Day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 24, India successfully bowled out New Zealand for 259 runs in 79.1 overs. The hosts, currently trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, are in dire need of a victory to keep their hopes alive of winning the series.

Opting to bowl first after losing the toss, Team India delivered an exceptional performance, limiting the Kiwis to a below-par score. Tamil Nadu off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar were instrumental in the home team's success. Ashwin claimed 3-64, taking the first three wickets, while Sundar achieved career-best figures of 7-59.

In reply, India ended the day at 16-1 after 11 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma's struggle with the bat continued as he was dismissed for a duck by Tim Southee. At the close of play, Shubman Gill was batting on 10 and Yashasvi Jaiswal on six.

Looking ahead to Day 2 of the Test match, AccuWeather forecasts partly sunny weather in the morning with a temperature around 29 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of precipitation, with a cloud cover of 69 percent and humidity at 62 percent.

In the afternoon, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a slight increase in temperature to 32 degrees Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains at zero percent, with a decrease in cloud cover to 45 percent and humidity around 38 percent.

For evening, the forecast indicates mainly clear skies with temperatures expected to drop to around 19 degrees Celsius. The likelihood of precipitation is minimal at one percent, with a projected cloud cover of 15 percent and an increase in humidity to 70 percent.

After suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test in Bengaluru, India is determined to secure a victory against New Zealand in the second Test in Pune.

India's objective now is to establish a significant lead in the first innings and apply pressure on New Zealand when they take the field for their second innings. At the close of play on Day 1, India trailed New Zealand by 243 runs with nine wickets remaining.

