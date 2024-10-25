Santner finished with impressive figures of 7/53, with support from Glenn Phillips who also contributed with two crucial wickets.

Mitchell Santner put on a dominant display on Day 2 of the second Test, taking seven wickets to dismiss India for 156. His exceptional performance allowed New Zealand to take a 103-run lead, putting them in a strong position as the match progresses. Santner finished with impressive figures of 7/53, with support from Glenn Phillips who also contributed with two crucial wickets, including those of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant.

Washington Sundar made an impact early in the second innings, taking the first breakthrough by dismissing Devon Conway for 17. Despite New Zealand not taking a review, UltraEdge confirmed a bottom edge upon replay. Tom Latham and Will Young then built a solid partnership, adding 42 runs for the second wicket before R Ashwin removed Young.

Rachin Ravindra and Latham guided New Zealand to 85/2 at Tea, but Sundar quickly dismissed Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell after the break. Latham's resistance ended at 86 when he was trapped LBW by Sundar.

New Zealand has now extended their lead to over 300 with five wickets still in hand. India had started Day 2 at 16/1, with Santner dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early on. Phillips then took the wickets of Jaiswal and Pant, while Santner wrapped up the remaining Indian batters, with Sundar remaining unbeaten on 18(21).

Inspired by Sundar's performance, the hosts put on a commanding effort on the opening day, bowling out New Zealand for 259 in the first innings.

