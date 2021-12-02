Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand Live in India

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand 2nd Test:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand Live in India
Team India

The first Test between India and New Zealand saw the host draw a winning game in Kanpur. However, the Men in Blue will be looking to amend their ways as Test cricket finally returns to the Wankhede Stadium after a gap of nearly five years. It is only the third time that the two teams will play each other in a Test match at the venue.

Not just that, the match will also mark the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the series after India's exit from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Kohli will take over the captaincy again, and one of the players from the first Test game's playing XI will have to make way for the captain.

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand 2nd Test:

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs New Zealand start?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will begin from December 3 to December 7 at 9:30 AM IST.

 

Where will the second Test match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

 

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

 

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second T20 match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

 

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
Who was Amou Haji? 'World's dirtiest man' who passed away after first bath in decades
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.