IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand Live in India

The first Test between India and New Zealand saw the host draw a winning game in Kanpur. However, the Men in Blue will be looking to amend their ways as Test cricket finally returns to the Wankhede Stadium after a gap of nearly five years. It is only the third time that the two teams will play each other in a Test match at the venue.

Not just that, the match will also mark the return of skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the series after India's exit from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Kohli will take over the captaincy again, and one of the players from the first Test game's playing XI will have to make way for the captain.

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand 2nd Test:

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs New Zealand start?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will begin from December 3 to December 7 at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the second Test match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second T20 match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner