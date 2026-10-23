India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Live streaming details, match preview, squads and more

India take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20I. Check the match preview, live streaming and telecast details, probable playing XIs, full squads, match timings and key players to watch as both teams prepare for the next clash.

Following an exhilarating 226-run pursuit on Thursday that secured a 1-0 series advantage, the Shreyas Iyer-captained Indian team aims to expand their lead to 2-0 when facing Mitchell Santner's New Zealand squad in the second T20I on Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The second match will be held at the same venue as the first encounter, allowing spectators to anticipate another high-scoring affair, as both squads continue to struggle with bowling consistency during their extended tour.

Additionally, spectators are expected to witness Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's return to the starting lineup, with Ishan Kishan unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand demonstrated outstanding batting prowess in the opening match, with all players contributing to accumulate an impressive 225-run total, representing their highest T20I score at home and their joint-highest against India in this format.

Nevertheless, conceding 94 runs during the powerplay and permitting India's lower-middle order to regain momentum following four consecutive dismissals proved detrimental. Furthermore, their fielding lapses enabled the visiting team to score freely and receive additional opportunities.

Despite India's successful pursuit of the substantial target on Thursday, the opening partnership remained instrumental, combining 93 runs from merely 35 deliveries to establish a strong foundation.

However, subsequent rapid wicket losses, potentially attributable to batting order modifications—with Ishan Kishan repositioned to No. 5 and Tilak Varma promoted to No. 3—created difficulties. Both batsmen underperformed, placing India in a precarious situation until contributions from Axar, Iyer, and Naman provided relief. With Ishan sidelined for the second encounter, India may implement further batting adjustments, with Vaibhav potentially opening alongside Abhishek, while Sanju occupies the third position.

Live Streaming Details

When will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match take place?

The second T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played on Saturday, October 24.



What will be the venue for the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match on Saturday?



Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the second T20I match between New Zealand and India.

What time will the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match begin?



The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match in India?



The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.



Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match in India?



SonyLIV, through its app and website, will live-stream the second T20I match between New Zealand and India in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Predicted playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy



India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

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