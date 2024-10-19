The Test match got off to a rocky start as the first day was completely washed out due to rain, with no play possible and not even the toss taking place.

The Indian cricket team is currently envisioning an unlikely victory in the first Test match against New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Despite facing a daunting deficit of 356 runs, the hosts concluded the third day at 231/3, trailing by a mere 125 runs.

The outcome could have been more favorable had the Men in Blue not suffered the loss of their star batsman, Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 70 runs by a delivery from Glenn Phillips. Sarfaraz Khan also made a significant contribution, remaining unbeaten on 70, following a solid opening partnership of 72 runs between Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35).

India still possesses a strong batting lineup with the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin waiting in the wings. However, the path to victory remains challenging for the hosts. As they continue to chase their improbable win.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru on Day 4, October 19

There is a slight chance of rain on Day 4 of the Test match scheduled for October 19, but the likelihood is low. According to Accuweather, the precipitation probability is only 2 per cent at 9 AM, just 15 minutes before the start of the day. This percentage increases marginally to 4 per cent and 7 per cent at 12 PM and 1 PM, respectively, and is expected to remain around the same margin as the day progresses.

The Test match got off to a rocky start as the first day was completely washed out due to rain, with no play possible and not even the toss taking place. When the action finally began on the second day, the hosts were dismissed for a mere 46 runs in challenging seaming conditions in Bengaluru. This total of 46 all-out is the lowest ever by India in a home Test match, surpassing their previous low of 75 against West Indies in 1987 in a Delhi Test. Shockingly, five batters were dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

In response, New Zealand put up a strong performance with a century from Rachin Ravindra. His impressive 134 runs helped lead the Blackcaps to a formidable total of 402 in the first innings.

