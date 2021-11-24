IND vs NZ 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand Live in India

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand 1st Test:

The first of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand is all set to take place in Kanpur. While India will still be playing without their main players, the New Zealand side looks like a complete team with the return of their skipper Kane Williamson.

These two sides are the top two teams on the ICC Men's Test rankings with the Kiwis at the number one spot. The two sides last met in this format in the Finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) at Southampton, where the BlackCaps won by 8 wickets to lift the first-ever WTC Trophy.

When and what time will the first Test match between India vs New Zealand start?

The first Test match between India vs New Zealand will begin from November 25 to November 29 at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the first Test match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The first Test match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the Green Park International Stadium, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Which channel will telecast the first Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The first T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The first T20 match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner