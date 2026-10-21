India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live streaming details, match preview, squads and more

India face New Zealand in the 1st T20I as both teams prepare for an exciting contest. Check the match preview, full squads, key players, date, start time, and live streaming details, including where to watch the India vs New Zealand T20I match live on TV and online.

India will commence their five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, with both squads seeking to establish a commanding presence at the outset of the tour. The inaugural match will additionally furnish an early prospect to evaluate tactical combinations in preparation for the 2028 T20 World Cup, which Australia and New Zealand will jointly host.

Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, India will approach the fixture with a formidable batting contingent comprising Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and emerging talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Nevertheless, the team management confronts a noteworthy selection challenge, particularly regarding the determination of the opening partnership. Given the abundance of aggressive batsmen vying for selection, the inaugural T20I may furnish significant insights into India's intended top-order arrangement.

New Zealand capitalizing on home advantage

New Zealand, helmed by Mitchell Santner, will endeavor to capitalize on the Christchurch conditions to subject India's formidable batting lineup to considerable strain. The home team possesses a robust squad encompassing Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Tim Seifert, whilst their fast bowling contingent incorporates Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. Duffy has communicated that New Zealand have conducted thorough examination of Sooryavanshi and are formulating strategies to neutralize his aggressive approach.

The pitch composition at Hagley Oval will constitute a decisive element, with prospective seam movement and bounce presenting favorable circumstances for New Zealand's pace bowlers. India's fast bowling unit, incorporating Arshdeep Singh and the reintroduced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will similarly endeavor to capitalize on any available assistance. Bhuvneshwar's proficiency in swinging the fresh ball may demonstrate exceptional significance during the preliminary overs.

Given both teams' aspirations for a successful commencement, the encounter may ultimately depend upon India's top-order assertiveness against New Zealand's methodical bowling approach. The inaugural T20I commences at 12:30 PM IST on October 22 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I match between India vs New Zealand will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 22.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India Vs New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I online in India?

The 1st T20I between India Vs New Zealand will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website from 12:30 PM onwards.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner. Clarkson and Tickner replaced the injured Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes.

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