IND vs NZ 1st T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand Live in India

After being a thorn to India in the ICC tournaments, New Zealand has travelled to the Indian land for a three-match T20I and two-Test match series. India will now be keeping the past behind as they will look to begin on a clean slate under a new coach and new captain - Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

India will be up against New Zealand in Jaipur with a few new faces as well with the likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Venkatesh Iyer, who all got their maiden India call ups.

With Jasprit Burmah, Virat Kohli and many top players rested for the series, India will be looking to see the young guns play a crucial role in the Men in Blue camp.

As for the Kiwis, skipper Kane Williamson has been given rest for the T20s so that he is fresh for the following Test series. Seasoned pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in his absence.

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:

When and what time will the first T20 match between India vs New Zealand start?

The first T20 match between India vs New Zealand begins on November 17 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the first T20 match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The first T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Which channel will telecast the first T20 match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The first T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the first T20 match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The first T20 match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain)