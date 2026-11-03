India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Live streaming details, match preview, squads and more

India face New Zealand in the 1st ODI as both teams prepare for an exciting contest. Check the match preview, full squads, key players, date, and live streaming details including where to watch the India vs New Zealand T20I match live on TV and online.

Following their victory in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where they triumphed 3-2, India is set to face the Blackcaps in another five-match series. The spotlight will be on two Indian legends, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they return to the national team after nearly a month away. Both players are eager to chase down several records.

Interestingly, this is the same venue where New Zealand posted an impressive 259 runs during the T20I series. However, as the format shifts to ODI cricket, the pitch is anticipated to be less conducive to high scores. In September, India participated in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, securing a 2-1 victory. Shubman Gill stood out as the top run-scorer for India, amassing 334 runs across the three matches, while Kuldeep Yadav led in wickets taken, claiming seven.

On the other hand, New Zealand recently concluded their ODI series against the West Indies, winning it 4-1. Will Youn was their leading run-scorer with 176 runs, and Jayden Lennox excelled with the ball, taking 14 wickets.

Head-to-head record

In total, the two teams have clashed in 123 matches, with India winning 63 times. New Zealand has secured 52 victories, while one match ended in a tie, and seven matches resulted in no outcome.

Pitch report

Typically, the pitch favors batsmen, but given that this is a 50-over format, seamers may find some assistance. Additionally, the straight boundaries are notably short, measuring approximately 65 meters, meaning that bowling full to top-order batsmen could prove to be a costly strategy for bowlers.

Live streaming details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI take place?

The India vs New Zealand series opener will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI begin?

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will commence at 7:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The series opener will be shown on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

The live stream for the first ODI between India and New Zealand will be shown on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Matthew Fisher, Blair Tickner, Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson

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