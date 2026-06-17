India vs Netherlands Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND W vs NED W match live on tv and online?

India Women take on Netherlands Women in a crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash. Fans can catch the IND-W vs NED-W match live on TV and online, with streaming and telecast details available across India as both teams look to strengthen their campaign.

India aims for another triumphant result as they face the Netherlands in their second match of the Women's T20 World Cup. The team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, dominated Pakistan in their opening game, achieving a convincing 64-run victory over their rivals.

The win was orchestrated by Smriti Mandhana's impressive 68 runs, supported by Harmanpreet Kaur's 36, and a quickfire 34 from Richa Ghosh, helping India post a total of 170/6. Deepti Sharma then mesmerized Pakistan's batting lineup with a remarkable career-best performance, taking 5 wickets for just 10 runs in 4 overs.

With South Africa and Australia also competing in the group, India is keen to secure as many points as possible to enhance their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the Netherlands will be played at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds.

When will the India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The India vs Netherland Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on June 17, 2026.

What time will the India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Also read| What led to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Vishen Halambage confrontation? Reports reveal key exchange