India vs Leicestershire: Mohammed Shami dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara, watch his viral celebration

Mohammed Shami dismisses Pujara for a duck, hugs him later

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed his compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara during India vs Leicestershire warmup game and celebrated with the batsman after the dismissal. Shami got Pujara for a duck on Friday, day 2 of the match ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test against England.

Team India declared their innings after they scored 246 for eight, and Shami got the visitors off to a great start on day 2.

The Indian pacer removed Sam Evans and Cheteshwar Pujara early in the morning session. Pujara along with a few other Indian players were drafted into Leicestershire's playing XI for the warmup game.

While Evans was dismissed after he was caught at first slip by Virat Kohli, Pujara was castled on a duck, and the Indian pacer couldn't help but celebrate the dismissal.

Shami bowled a good length delivery, which got plenty of bounce as it climbed on Pujara, as the Indian batsman tried to strike, he could only divert the ball towards the stumps.

An inside edge and Pujara was gone, however, Shami and his compatriot both had smiles on their faces and the veteran pacer even hugged Pujara after the dismissal as he celebrated the wicket.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media:

Talking about the match, KS Bharat was the pick of the lot on day 1 as he helped India reach a fight-worthy total as other batsmen failed to impress. Bharat scored an unbeaten 70-run knock, as Leicestershire's Roman Walker, who is yet to play a first class match got a fifer.

Walker dismissed some big names such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur.