IND vs LCCC warm-up Game live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club match

Know all the details about the warm-up match between India-Leicestershire County Cricket Club.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test from last year between India and England on July 1, the Men in Blue will be playing a warm-up game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC).

The special pre-match arrangement between BCCI, ECB and the LCCC is to help members of the Indian team to get adequate match practice.

The match will be played with 13 players on each side. "Leicestershire CCC will welcome members from the India touring party into their side for tomorrow's four-day tour match at Uptonsteel County Ground. India superstars Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will all team up with the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. LCCC, BCCI and the ECB have all agreed to allow the four players from the visiting camp to be part of the Running Foxes side, in order to allow all members of the travelling party to participate in the fixture (subject to fitness)," the LCCC said in a statement.

When and what time will the warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club start?

The warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club will be played on June 23 (Thursday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will the warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club take place?

The warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club will be held at the Grace Road, Leicester.

Which channel will telecast the warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club in India?

The warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club will not be aired on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club in India?

The warm-up match between India vs Leicestershire County Cricket Club will stream live on the Leicestershire County Cricket Club's YouTube channel.

Squads

Leicestershire Squad: Samuel Evans(c), Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates(w), Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abidine Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

