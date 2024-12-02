India will take on Japan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup on Monday, December 2.

India will aim to bounce back in the U19 Asia Cup as they face Japan led by Mohammed Amaan on Monday in Sharjah. After suffering a 43-run defeat against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament, India's batters struggled to chase down 282 runs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest-ever IPL signing, failed to make an impact as the 13-year-old was dismissed after scoring just one run. The talented youngster was recently acquired by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore in the IPL auction held in Jeddah.

In the Asia Cup, India is placed in Group B alongside Pakistan, Japan, and UAE.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup match is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 2nd at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This exciting clash between the two teams in Group B will kick off at 10:30 AM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sony Sports Network. For those unable to watch on TV, the match can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK), Anurag Kawde (WK), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Japan: Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Aarav Tiwari, Kai Wall, Yuto Yageta, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Max Yonekawa-Lynn.

