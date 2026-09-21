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India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch historic clash live on TV and online?

India take on Japan in a historic T20I clash, with fans eager to know when and where they can watch the match. Here are the complete details on the match timing, TV telecast, live streaming and online viewing options for the India vs Japan T20I.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 05:01 PM IST

India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch historic clash live on TV and online?
India vs Japan T20I (BCCI)
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The Sano International Cricket Ground in Santo will make history on Tuesday as world no.2 India prepares to face Japan in their inaugural men's T20I clash within the Suzuki Cup framework. This singular bilateral T20I encounter arrives merely days before the Asian Games 2026 cricket tournament launches on September 24 in Nisshin.

The event will showcase the reigning T20 World Cup champions performing on Japanese soil while preparing for an exciting domestic campaign. This represents a remarkable opportunity for Japan and its athletes to compete alongside one of the globe's premier T20 powerhouses.

For the Men in Blue, this match serves as a platform to elevate cricket's profile in a region traditionally dominated by baseball, sumo wrestling, and other Olympic disciplines. The occasion offers India's expatriate community in Japan an exceptional chance to connect with prominent figures including captain Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ishan Kishan.

Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Suzuki Cup featuring India and Japan. The standalone India versus Japan T20I match will air live across Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, commencing at 9:30 AM IST on September 22. Fans can also catch the live stream of the India versus Japan T20I encounter on the FanCode platform.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wicket-keeper), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wicket-keeper), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

Also read| Sixes, nostalgia and old rivalries: Who are the global icons headlining WCL season 3 in Dubai?

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