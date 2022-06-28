IND vs IRE: Will rain again hamper 2nd T20I between India and Ireland in Dublin?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I

After the first-match victory over Ireland, Team India will be looking to win the match and clinch the series. However, one thing that could hamper the Men in Blue's road to victory will be the weather - especially rain.

The Hardik Pandya-led side saw the first game being reduced to 12 overs a side after it was affected by rain.

In the first game, India had won the toss and decided to field first. Ireland posted 108 runs with Harry Tector hammering 64. For the Men in Blue, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal took 1 wicket each.

Coming to the chase, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan stacked 47 runs and 26 runs respectively. The side did face difficulty after Craig Young hunted 2 wickets for Ireland and was on the verge of a hattrick.

So will the 2nd T20I face the same fate?

Just adding more disappointment to cricket fans, more rain is expected on Tuesday as well. According to weather.com, the temperature will range between 11 and 19°C while the wind will be flowing from the southwest at 25-33 km/h. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall.

IND vs IRE Probable Playing XIs:

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little