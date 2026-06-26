India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where to watch IND vs IRE match live on tv and online?

India begin their T20I series against Ireland with plenty of excitement as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes a memorable international debut. Here's everything you need to know about the 1st T20I, including live streaming, TV broadcast, match timing and venue.

India kicks off a new T20 era Friday in Belfast ready to face Ireland after riding high from their World Cup win earlier this year. The spotlight’s on a changing team under fresh captain Shreyas Iyer, but let’s be honest, most eyes will be glued to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who’s on the verge of making his international debut.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to that third T20 World Cup just three months ago, is out. Now it’s Shreyas Iyer at the helm. He’s got the job of steering this squad, not just for the immediate future, but through to the 2028 World Cup and even next year’s Olympics in Los Angeles.

But really, everyone’s talking about Sooryavanshi. The teenager’s rise has been incredible—he tore through domestic cricket and IPL 2026, smashing records left and right. If he steps on the field in this first T20I, he’ll become the youngest man to play international cricket for India and topple Sachin Tendulkar’s record that’s stood for decades. It's a big night, no doubt.

Match Details

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I, India tour of Ireland, 2026

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date and Time: Today, 6 PM

Weather report

As for the weather, it always finds a way to get involved in Belfast. Looks like there’ll be showers earlier in the day, but things should clear up once the match gets underway. There might be a few stops and starts, but it doesn’t look like rain will wipe out the whole game.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club usually helps seamers early, especially if it’s cloudy. But if you’re batting, the job gets easier once you’re in. The ground itself is on the bigger side, so scoring won’t come easy—you’ll have to work for it.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I be played?

The opening match of the series is scheduled to be played on June 26 (Friday).

Where will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I be held?

The IND vs IRE T20I match will be played at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.

What time will the India vs Ireland 1st T20I start?

The IND vs IRE T20I match will begin at 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time).

How can you watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I on linear TV?

The IND vs IRE T20I match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream the India vs Ireland 1st T20I in India?

The IND vs IRE T20I match will be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain & wicketkeeper), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.

Also read| Shades of 1989! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar as India's youngest-ever debutant