India vs India A Intra Squad Test Live Streaming: Here is all the information you require regarding the unofficial first-class match between India A and India taking place in Beckenham, England starting this Friday.

The concluding phase of the preparatory segment for a significant five-match Test series is set to commence this week, as Shubman Gill’s Test team prepares to take on the India A squad in a four-day practice match in England, leading up to the first Test at Headingley. In the past fortnight, two solid performances against the England Lions have helped to prepare a group of batters and bowlers, although some issues have also emerged. Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Rishabh Pant are anticipated to have their initial opportunities against their fellow countrymen, while particular attention will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has experienced an inconsistent run in the two practice matches.

Additionally, all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Nitish Reddy will be under scrutiny, as both have delivered uneven performances with bat and ball during the tour so far.

A standout performance from Anshul Kamboj could challenge India’s top-order batsmen, while Jasprit Bumrah and the senior pace attack will also prepare to establish a unified bowling unit with the Dukes ball. With the England tour set to kick off from June 20, the players will be looking to give it their all in the intra-squad game to better prepare themselves for the series.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs India A unofficial Test start?

The India vs India A unofficial Test will be played from June 13 to June 16.

What time will the India vs India A unofficial Test start?

The India vs India A unofficial Test match will start at 11 AM local time, 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs India A unofficial Test take place?

The India vs India A unofficial Test match will be played from June 13-16 at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

When and where to watch the India vs India A unofficial Test?

The India vs India A unofficial Test will not be streamed or telecast in India.

India vs India A squads

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

