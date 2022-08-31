Search icon
India vs Hong Kong toss update: India to bat first, Rishabh Pant starts, Hardik Pandya rested

Team India will be batting first against Hong Kong as Nizakat Khan won the toss and chose to bowl. There was one change made by Rohit to Team India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Team India will be batting first against Hong Kong as Nizakat Khan won the toss and chose to bowl. There was one change made by Rohit to Team India. Hardik Pandya has been rested, while Rishabh Pant starts in his place. 

Teams:

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

More to follow...

