India vs Hong Kong toss update: India to bat first, Rishabh Pant starts, Hardik Pandya rested

India to bat first against Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Team India will be batting first against Hong Kong as Nizakat Khan won the toss and chose to bowl. There was one change made by Rohit to Team India. Hardik Pandya has been rested, while Rishabh Pant starts in his place.

Teams:

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

More to follow...