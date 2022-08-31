Search icon
India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's fiery 68, Kohli's half-century power India to 192/2

A smashing 68 runs off just 26 balls by Suryakumar Yadav and a power-packed unbeaten 59 by Virat Kohli took India to a massive 192/2 against Hong Kong

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

A smashing 68 runs off just 26 balls by Suryakumar Yadav and a power-packed unbeaten 59 by Virat Kohli took India to a massive 192/2 in their in their Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. 

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl against India after winning the toss in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.

Fresh from his all-round exploits in the five-wicket win over Pakistan, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested, and Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI as the team's only change. Hong Kong retained the same team that played in the qualifiers.

Yadav and Kohli’s 98-run partnership from just 45 balls powered India to the massive score in their second match of the tournament. Yadav scored a 22-ball fifty, his sixth in the T20Is. On the other hand, after a sedate start, Virat Kohli scored a 40-ball fifty, his 31st in the T20I.

Earlier, openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped India get a sublime start till the latter was dismissed for 21 runs. Rahul added another 56 runs to the scoreboard with Kohli before being sent back to the pavilion by  Mohammad Ghazanfar. He scored 36 runs off 39 balls. 

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

