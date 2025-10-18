India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

Both teams have shown strong performances in the tournament. India Women are currently placed at the 4th position on the points table with 2 wins and 2 losses. Top performers include Pratika Rawal with 180 runs and Deepti Sharma with 9 wickets.

As the competition for the top four intensifies in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, co-hosts India Women are set to face England Women in match number 20 on Sunday, October 19, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The Women in Blue are looking to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats in the tournament, while England Women remain one of the few teams that have maintained their unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup.

Regarding the points table, the side led by Nat Sciver-Brunt currently sits in third place with three victories and one no result, whereas India Women are in fourth place with two wins and two losses from four matches. With three games left to play, the team captained by Harmanpreet Kaur is determined to secure convincing wins to clinch a spot in the top four. In this article, we will provide all the essential information regarding the upcoming match in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and England take place?

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and England will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on October 19, 2025, from 3:00 P.M (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the broadcast and live streaming of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and England in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Star Sports Network’s TV channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

