Watch: Hardik Pandya charges angrily towards Sam Curran after latter's sledging in 2nd ODI

The limited-overs leg of the ongoing series between India and England has been witness to many tempers getting flared up and some heated arguments on the field and Tuesday was no less as Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya got irked with his England counterpart Sam Curran in the second ODI in Pune.

After bowling the last ball of the 46th over of the innings, Sam Curran said something to Hardik, but the 27-year old couldn't hear it properly what he said. So, he charged towards Curran to listen to what exactly was he saying and then both were involved in a heated discussion before the umpire intervened and separated the two.

India set a 337-run target for England to chase and in the sky blue shirts, beasts came on to the field in the second innings as they destroyed the Indian bowling attack. It wasn't rash hitting or reckless slogging, it was clean power hitting as they bamboozled India chasing the total down in just 43.3 overs owing to a fantastic century by Jonny Bairstow and a swashbuckling 99 by Ben Stokes. By the virtue of this win, England levelled the three-match ODI series 1-1. going into the final game on Sunday.