India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth

Several online reports have claimed that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India delayed their semi-final practice session due to a very unique reason. Know more about it here.

Team India are all set to lock horns against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, in the crucial semi-final match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Ahead of the game, the Men in Blue have reached the 'City of Dreams' and were scheduled to begin their training session on Tuesday. However, several media reports claim that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side delayed its practice session due to a very unique reason. Yes, you read it right!

Team India was scheduled to begin their training session on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm, but it was delayed by an hour to avoid the lunar eclipse. The reason behind this delay was to avoid the 'bad luck' related to the 'Chandra Grahan'.

The lunar eclipse in India began at 3:20 pm till 6:47 pm IST. As per a report by The Indian Express, a source said, ''The team found out that since it is chandra grahan ‘lunar eclipse’ one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing the semi-finals against England, the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM, one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it, and practice was postponed by an hour.''

Team India are all set to face former T20 champions, England, in Mumbai in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2026. A day before this contest, South Africa will face New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winners of both games will face each other in the finals of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8.