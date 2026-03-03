FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's son, soon-to-be bahu's mehendi ceremony; Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar steals spolight, watch

US-Iran-Israel: Russia ready to help India with energy supplies amid disruption, here's all you need to know

Holi 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Extends warm wishes to Delhi, urges citizens to 'use natural colours'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display

RCB fans rejoice as Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host five home fixtures in IPL 2026

US-Iran War: Fuel prices hike in India? 25 days of crude oil, refined oil stock; Here's all you need to know

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi after welcoming Vihaan Kaushal; Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif join them

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What if SA vs New Zealand semi-final gets washed out? Check all final qualification

Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: Indian Air Force re-opens online applications; Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply, last date to fill form and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth

India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi after welcoming Vihaan Kaushal; Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif join them

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi after welcoming Vihaan Kaushal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more

Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration

Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash

Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics

Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth

Several online reports have claimed that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India delayed their semi-final practice session due to a very unique reason. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST

India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth
India will play its semi-final match against England in Mumbai on Thursday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India are all set to lock horns against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, in the crucial semi-final match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Ahead of the game, the Men in Blue have reached the 'City of Dreams' and were scheduled to begin their training session on Tuesday. However, several media reports claim that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side delayed its practice session due to a very unique reason. Yes, you read it right!

Team India was scheduled to begin their training session on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm, but it was delayed by an hour to avoid the lunar eclipse. The reason behind this delay was to avoid the 'bad luck' related to the 'Chandra Grahan'.

The lunar eclipse in India began at 3:20 pm till 6:47 pm IST. As per a report by The Indian Express, a source said, ''The team found out that since it is chandra grahan ‘lunar eclipse’ one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing the semi-finals against England, the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM, one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it, and practice was postponed by an hour.''

Team India are all set to face former T20 champions, England, in Mumbai in the second semi-final of the World Cup 2026. A day before this contest, South Africa will face New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winners of both games will face each other in the finals of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse? Here's the truth
India vs England: Was Team India’s semi-final practice delayed by Lunar Eclipse?
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Inside Sachin Tendulkar's son, soon-to-be bahu's mehendi ceremony; Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar steals spolight, watch
Inside Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok's mehendi ceremony, watch viral video
US-Iran-Israel: Russia ready to help India with energy supplies amid disruption, here's all you need to know
US-Iran-Israel: Russia ready to help India with energy supplies amid disruption
Holi 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Extends warm wishes to Delhi, urges citizens to 'use natural colours'
Holi 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Extends warm wishes to Delhi
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026, 15,500 flowers of 48 varieties on display
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Flower Festival 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with Indian cricketer, know about her educational qualification, net worth and more
Who is Sanju Samson's wife? How Charulatha Ramesh fell in love with cricketer
Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Atlee, Nani, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati attend grand celebration
Celebrities at Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy pre-wedding bash
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow with modern interiors, lush green garden and more | See pics
Step inside Sanju Samson’s luxurious Rs 6 crore Kerala bungalow | See Pics
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup amid ICC review: A look at his family, luxurious property, net worth
Sanju Samson rocks T20 World Cup: A look at his family, property, net worth
Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options of most affordable iPhone in 17 series; Check prices in India, Dubai, US
Apple launches iPhone 17e in India: Know design, specifications, colour options
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement