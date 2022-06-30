India vs England: Virat Kohli stops and stares cameraman before pranking him, video goes viral

Virat Kohli stops and stares cameraman before pranking him in viral video

Virat Kohli is gruelling it out in Edgbaston ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test vs England, but he hasn't lost his sense of humour one bit. Known to be one of the most hardworking players in the world, Kohli never fails to enjoy some of his lighter moments both on and off the field.

In a recent video shared by the official Twitter handle of Edgbaston, where the one-off Test between India and England will take place, Kohli can be seen walking out of a practice session, alongside Shubman Gill.

The pair of them make their way away from the pitch, with a steward giving them company. Also, a cameraman follows the Indian pair as he shot them whilst they made their way away from the venue.

Midway through their walk, Kohli stops, and gives a death stare at the cameraman, before changing his expression in a fraction of a second as he smiled and shouts a friendly, 'What's up!'

The video shared by Edgbaston's official Twitter handle referred to Kohli as 'King' and is now going viral all over social media.

You can check out the video below:

Rahul Dravid lauds Virat Kohli ahead of Edgbaston Test

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the pre-match press conference and he was quizzed about Kohli's long overdue 71st century, but the veteran insisted that the latter is ticking all the right boxes and while people see centuries as a success, Dravid wants winning contribution from Kohli.

"I don’t think he needs motivation. You go through such phases and it’s not about focusing on those three figures. People see hundred as a success, but we want match winning contributions from him. He inspires a lot of people in the dressing room," stated Dravid.